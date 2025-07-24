Orioles Starter Zach Eflin Has Good Audition Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Despite a glimmer of hope at one point for the Baltimore Orioles, the team has been unable to make a quick run to start the second half of the season.
Due to the Orioles still being well under .500 with the MLB trade deadline being just over a week away, it is becoming increasingly clear that they should be sellers.
This might be a massive disappointment for the franchise, but in the long-term it will be the right thing to do. Baltimore was a team that was seemingly on the rise the last couple of years and there is reason to believe that they can get back on that upward trajectory in 2026.
The team got off to a slow start in large part due to injuries. With the starting rotation being banged up and not performing well, it set a bad tone for the campaign that the team was unable to overcome.
They have yet to see their projected ace Grayson Rodriguez throw a pitch for the team this season, which hasn’t been ideal.
Despite the overall struggles, there are still some very appealing expiring assets that the team will be able to try and trade at the deadline.
One of those players is starting pitcher Zach Eflin.
The veteran right-hander was a significant deadline acquisition for the Orioles last year, and he proved to be a great move at the time. The right-hander pitched excellently for the franchise in the second half, helping them make the postseason.
However, despite the success in 2024, the results haven’t been the same this campaign. Eflin has suffered two different stints on the injured list this season, and when healthy, he hasn’t been overly effective.
In his most recent game against the Cleveland Guardians after coming off the IL, Eflin put on a strong audition for potential contenders who might be interested in him. Despite Baltimore losing, he pitched five innings and allowed just two runs on two hits and struck out five batters.
This was certainly an encouraging sign for the Orioles, who might want to move him at the trade deadline with his contract expiring at the end of the year.
Eflin will have one more start before the trade deadline to raise his value once again. For Baltimore, they will certainly be hoping for another good outing, especially considering the veteran’s upside could bring back a solid prospect.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.