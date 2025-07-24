Orioles Closer Félix Bautista Placed on Injured List Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles announced a significant development within the bullpen on Thursday morning, which impacts not just them, but potentially other teams across the league as well.
According to an announcement from the club, Baltimore has placed star closer Félix Bautista on the 15-day injured list with discomfort in his right shoulder. In a corresponding move, they recalled right-hander Kade Stroud from Triple-A Norfolk.
The move to shelve Bautista comes just a week ahead of the MLB trade deadline, while he has been the subject of rumors. Though he was unlikely to be moved due to his multiple years of team control and, in turn, huge return the Orioles could command, this likely ends any chance of it.
For Baltimore fans hoping their team would not trade one of the best closers in the game, who they have under arbitration through the 2027 season, they can likely breathe a sigh of relief.
The 30-year-old has worked his way back after missing the entire 2024 season due to injury to post an ERA of 2.60, a 1.125 WHIP, 19 saves and 50 strikeouts in 34.2 innings.
Bautista has not been quite the same as the absurd version of himself he was in 2023, especially in the command department, but the results have been incredibly encouraging that he can work his way back to that.
The centerpiece of the team's bullpen for years to come, Bautista has the ability to shut games down with the best of them.
Sure, the Orioles could still be blown away with an absurd offer in exchange for him, though it seems more likely than not that for at least this year's trade deadline, Bautista is here to stay.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.