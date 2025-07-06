Orioles Star Prospect Pushing for Major League Promotion With Stellar Performance
The Baltimore Orioles are a team that everyone is keeping an eye on for the next few weeks.
Given their current place in the standings, sitting last in the American League East with a 39-49 record, it feels like a matter of time until they wave the white flag on the 2025 season and start selling.
There are a number of players on the Orioles roster who are going to generate legitimate interest on the trade market.
Baltimore has several key contributors who are playing out expiring contracts and would help contenders make a push for the playoffs.
Another goal of the Orioles this year should be clearing enough spots on the Major League roster to give a clear runway to younger players to receive as much playing time as possible to prove they’re worthy of being a piece of the long-term puzzle.
In that regard, a lot of attention will be placed on corner infielder Coby Mayo, outfielder Heston Kjerstad and catcher Samuel Basallo.
But there is another top prospect who is tearing the cover off the ball at Triple-A Norfolk and is pushing for a big league promotion; Dylan Beavers.
A first-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft out of the University of California, Berkley, he has taken his production to another level in 2025, looking ready to play in the Major Leagues.
Through 65 games, Beavers has been dominating with a slash line of .319/.407/.504,10 homers, 10 doubles and two triples, knocking in 34 runs and stealing 19 bases.
The statistics are impressive enough, but there are some underlying metrics that truly standout as reasons why he is ready for a promotion.
Beavers is in full control when he steps to the plate, possessing elite strike zone recognition for a player his age. His 13.9% walk rate and 17.9% strikeout rate are both elite numbers.
The front office should be motivated to find a spot for him on the the Major League team to see what he has to offer.
Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano being on the move ahead of the MLB trade deadline would clear the space for Beavers to get a shot at the next level.
