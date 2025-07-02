Baltimore Orioles Slugger Selected as All-Star Game Starter for First Time
Ryan O’Hearn may not be with the Baltimore Orioles come August. But he’ll get a chance to represent them in this year’s All-Star Game.
The Orioles first baseman and designated hitter will start for the American League as its DH after phase two voting was announced by MLB on Wednesday.
The All-Star Game will be played on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
O’Hearn beat out New York Yankees slugger Ben Rice for the honor.
The Orioles had one other player up for a starting spot. But second baseman Jackson Holliday fell short of his first All-Star Game start as Detroit’s Gleyber Torres won voting at that position.
Holliday could still be selected as a reserve. Those selections will be announced on Sunday.
O’Hearn is considered a prime candidate to be traded at the deadline by the Orioles. He is a free agent at the end of the season and is on pace for the best offensive season of his career. Baltimore has fallen out of the playoff chance and appears to be grooming top prospect Coby Mayo to be a first baseman next season.
So long as O’Hearn is not traded before the game, he’ll represent the Orioles in Atlanta.
O’Hearn was the top vote-getter in phase one voting, in part because Rafael Devers was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants. Had Devers not been traded, O’Hearn likely would have finished second in phase one voting and still advanced.
He was a finalist last year but lost the start to Yordan Alvarez of Houston.
Holliday is seeking to follow in his father’s footsteps and play in an All-Star Game. Matt Holliday appeared in seven All-Star Games in his 15-year career.
Holliday was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft and is having a terrific first full season in the Majors as a 21-year-old.
The remaining American League starters are Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Detroit outfielder Riley Greene and Detroit outfielder Javier Báez.
