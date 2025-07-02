Recent Injury to Orioles Starter Makes His Value at Trade Deadline Uncertain
The Baltimore Orioles are struggling to scratch back toward .500 despite some improved play of late.
Even though the Orioles are starting to play a bit better, they are well behind in the American League East, with three teams in the division looking like playoffs contenders.
While Baltimore could solely blame their performance on the amount of injuries they have suffered in the first half of the year as they try to get healthy and turn things around, that seems unlikely with the midway point of the season passing.
Because of that, the Orioles would be wise to move some of the veterans on expiring contracts to help replenish their farm system.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently polled MLB executives who believe that Zach Eflin of the Orioles will be dealt at the trade deadline. But the recent back injury he suffered makes his status this summer a bit more uncertain.
“Eflin was just placed on the injured list (back discomfort), which will be a red flag at the trade deadline. It’s his second time on the IL this season. How he recovers and pitches between now and the end of the month will likely determine if he gets moved,” wrote the former MLB executive.
Durability is an important thing. But even when healthy, Eflin unfortunately has contributed to the struggles of Baltimore this campaign.
So far in 2025, he has totaled a 6-5 record and 5.95 ERA. These numbers are far worse than what he was able to accomplish last year with the Orioles.
After Baltimore traded for him last season, he was excellent for the team with a 2.60 ERA. This resulted in the Orioles having some faith that he could lead the rotation in 2025.
However, that hasn’t been the case.
While he will have to get healthy first, Eflin can be a starting pitcher or even a bullpen piece for a contender in the playoffs.
If he could put together a few good starts before the deadline, Baltimore might be able to get a solid prospect back for him in return.
The next couple of weeks will provide some clarity on what the plan for the Orioles will be going forward. If they continue to inch closer to .500, they may elect to hold on to players like Eflin and try to make a run.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.