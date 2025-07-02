Orioles Pitching Staff Suffers Another Injury Leading to Roster Shakeup
The Baltimore Orioles have been making moves with their roster constantly over the last two weeks because of injuries.
Every day since June 21, the team has made at least one transaction.
The most recent involves another key member of their pitching staff, Keegan Akin.
The veteran lefty is heading to the injured list because of inflammation in his throwing shoulder.
That makes him the 14th Orioles player to currently be on the IL and the 24th overall thus far this year. It is a tough blow to a pitching staff that is already missing eight pitchers.
Akin has performed well in 2025, registering a 3.32 ERA across 39 appearances, which includes three starts and 38 total innings. He has struck out 38 batters.
Taking his place on the roster will be the recently demoted Yennier Cano.
In a surprising move, Cano was optioned to the minor leagues on June 22 after striking out the side in his most recent outing against the New York Yankees.
He made only two appearances with Triple-A Norfolk, allowing one run in two innings with two strikeouts before being brought back to the Major League club.
Joining Cano on the trip from Norfolk to Baltimore is right-handed pitcher Corbin Martin.
He had his contract purchased and is in line to make a big league appearance for the first time since 2022 when he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Martin has made 29 appearances at Triple-A this year with a 5.29 ERA across 32.1 innings with 31 strikeouts.
To make room for him on the 40-man roster, the Orioles have decided to designate Matt Bowman for assignment.
This is the third time since Opening Day that Bowman has been DFA’d by Baltimore. In 19 games with the big league club, he has a 5.79 ERA.
In the previous two instances, he accepted outright assignments to Norfolk. But he has the right to decline the assignment and become a free agent should he choose.
