Orioles' Rookie Slugger Starting to Figure Things Out at the Plate
The Baltimore Orioles' well-documented struggles at the plate this season have turned a once-promising campaign into a seemingly endless routine of cycling through options in the lineup in an effort to spark some sort of offensive production.
The call-up of rookie Coby Mayo back at the beginning of May served as a prime example of this never-ending search, even though the No. 2 prospect in the Orioles' farm system hadn't particularly been lighting things up at Triple-A Norfolk this year.
At the time of his promotion, Mayo was only carrying a .226/.318/.452 slash line across the 168 at-bats he had for the Tides this season, which followed up the sub-.100 batting average he produced during his first stint at the MLB level at the tail end of 2024.
Despite his lackluster production, though, the Orioles' brass decided that it was time to give the now-23-year-old another shot to show what he could bring to the table with the big league club.
While there were certainly some early growing pains for Mayo upon his return to Baltimore, the rookie has quietly been coming alive at the plate over the last couple of weeks.
Over his last 15 games, Mayo is slashing .261/.292/.413 with eight RBI, and has exploded over his last five games to the tune of a .357 batting average and 1.000 OPS.
The young slugger also recently hit his career first home run back on May 27, crushing a no-doubter deep into the left field bleachers as a part of Baltimore's 22-8 bludgeoning of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Mayo has also slowly been getting the hang of things at first base for the Orioles, a position the team transitioned him to several weeks ago after he had spent most of his time at third in the minor leagues.
Baltimore unfortunately is in need of far more help than what Mayo alone can provide them, but it's still very encouraging to see the former top prospect starting to get the hang of things at this level.
As such, it will be worth watching just how much momentum Mayo can build over the back half of the season and what effect that will have on the moves the team makes moving forward.
