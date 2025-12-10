Orioles checked in on Kyle Tucker, per insider

The Baltimore Orioles remain in the hunt for an elite bat.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Orioles are among the teams that have checked in on free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker. He added that the New York Mets, Yankees, and other big-market teams have done the same.

Tucker, who turns 29 in January, is one of five players to post at least 4.0 WAR in each of the past five seasons, as Heyman noted. The others are Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, and José Ramírez — all perennial MVP candidates.

Through his first eight big league seasons, Tucker has made four All-Star teams, earned two Silver Slugger Awards, won a Gold Glove, and helped the Houston Astros win a World Series in 2022. The left-handed slugger was traded to the Chicago Cubs last winter, and while he had his ups and downs, he still produced a .266/.377/.464 slash line with 22 homers and 73 RBIs over 136 games.

With a career OPS+ of 140, Tucker is widely viewed as the top available bat remaining on the open market. Combined with solid baserunning skills and a strong defensive track record, most project him to land a deal worth at least $300 million.

The Orioles have historically operated with lower payrolls, but coming off a disappointing last-place finish in 2025, they have taken a more aggressive approach this offseason. On Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Baltimore offered Kyle Schwarber the same five-year, $150 million contract he accepted from the Philadelphia Phillies, signaling the club’s intent to spend big.

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias told reporters Monday at the winter meetings that he is focused on improving the lineup any way possible. Baltimore ranked 24th in runs scored last season.

Tucker is a corner outfielder — a spot where the Orioles already have depth — but Elias said if a player is good enough, the club will find ways to accommodate him regardless of position. Elias has plenty of familiarity with the lefty slugger, having drafted him fifth overall in 2015 while serving as the Astros’ scouting director.

Baltimore’s current outfield mix includes Taylor Ward, Colton Cowser, Dylan Beavers, Tyler O’Neill, Heston Kjerstad, and Leody Taveras. The Orioles would likely need to subtract from that group to make room for Tucker, even if one player shifted into a full-time designated hitter role.

