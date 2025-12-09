Orioles matched Phillies’ offer to Kyle Schwarber, per insider

The Baltimore Orioles’ attempt to land Kyle Schwarber did not succeed, but it was far from halfhearted.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Orioles offered Schwarber the same five-year, $150 million contract he agreed to Tuesday with the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosenthal noted that the lefty slugger was always expected to return to Philadelphia, but Baltimore’s push essentially forced the Phillies to match the terms.

Schwarber, who turns 33 in March, has been a perennial MVP candidate since joining the Phillies in 2022, hitting at least 38 home runs in each of his four seasons. Beyond that, the designated hitter is regarded as a prominent clubhouse leader and a committed member of the community.

In 2025, Schwarber played in all 162 games for the first time in his career. The three-time All-Star hit .240/.365/.563 (.928 OPS) with an NL-best 56 home runs and MLB-leading 132 RBIs. He also drew a career-high 108 walks, further cementing his reputation as a constant on-base threat at the top of the Phillies’ lineup.

Though the Orioles were unable to land Schwarber, their offer signals how serious they are about spending big this offseason. On Monday at the winter meetings, Orioles president Mike Elias said he is focused on improving the lineup any way possible, adding that he is not worried about position.

Rosenthal reported that the Orioles have been involved in discussions for virtually every top-tier free agent this offseason, other than infielders Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette. Star outfielder Kyle Tucker and first baseman Pete Alonso are among the available bats Baltimore is considering. The team is reportedly scheduled to meet with Alonso at the winter meetings.

So far this offseason, the Orioles have made a pair of splash moves by trading Grayson Rodriguez for slugger Taylor Ward and signing closer Ryan Helsley to a two-year, $28 million deal that includes an opt-out. They also re-acquired reliever Andrew Kittredge, who was traded away in July, and added outfielder Leody Taveras on a one-year, $2.1 million deal.

Along with their need for lineup help, the Orioles still must address a rotation that features Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, and Dean Kremer as their only established starters. Rosenthal wrote that the team is believed to be in talks with left-handers Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez, two of the top starters remaining in free agency.

Elias said there is payroll room for major additions in both the lineup and rotation. After a last-place finish following two consecutive postseason trips, the Orioles appear to be leaving no stone unturned in their push to return to contention under first-year manager Craig Albernaz.

