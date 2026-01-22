Insider Calls Framber Valdez the Best Fit for the Orioles

The free agent market is as active as ever right now. Over the past week, several top options across both the free agent and trade markets have come off the board, leaving limited high-end talent available.

The Baltimore Orioles are one of many teams still in need of a frontline starter despite adding Shane Baz and re-signing Zack Eflin earlier in the offseason. Behind those two are Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells, and Cade Povich. Although it’s a solid group, none are established as a true ace over a long period of time.

If Baltimore were to add an ace-caliber starter, their chances of winning in a stacked American League East would rise significantly. One name on the free agent market that has long made sense for the Orioles is Framber Valdez, and after the latest moves over the past week, Baltimore looks like an even better fit for the left-handed ace.

MLB insider says the Orioles are the "best fit" for Framber Valdez

In his latest article on FanSided, MLB insider Robert Murray shared his most recent insights into what he’s been hearing around the league. In the piece, he noted that he was recently asked on MLB Network who he believed would be the best fit for Framber Valdez and named the Orioles.

"The Orioles still have a need for another starting pitcher," Murray said. "The team's front office, led by Mike Elias, was with Valdez in Houston and knows the player. It’s unclear how much, if at all, the incident of crossing up his catcher Cesar Salazar in September has had on his market. But if the Orioles, who have been hyper active this winter, add Valdez … their chances of a deep postseason run will become even more realistic."

In eight seasons with the Houston Astros, Valdez has established himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball. He has thrown more than 175 innings in four straight seasons, consistently going deep into games. Additionally, over those same four seasons, the 32-year-old is the only pitcher in MLB to win at least 12 games while maintaining a sub-4.00 ERA.

The only pitcher in MLB to win at least 12 games with a sub-4 ERA in each of the last four seasons:



Framber Valdez



What team will snag the best arm left on the market? pic.twitter.com/O1fIijWLZV — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) January 22, 2026

With Freddy Peralta, MacKenzie Gore, and Ranger Suarez all off the market over the past week, the Orioles are running out of options. What they do have going for them, however, is that Valdez may not have many suitors willing to meet his price tag. One of their biggest competitors, the New York Mets, appears likely to be out of the running after acquiring Peralta. While it’s possible that Mike Elias is playing a waiting game with Valdez, the Orioles can ill-afford to miss out on his services.

After a strong offseason that included signing Pete Alonso to the largest contract in franchise history, Baltimore still needs one more starting pitcher to take their offseason from good to great.

