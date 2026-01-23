Orioles Have a Good Shot at Landing Star Ace

With Ranger Suárez, Freddy Peralta and MacKenzie Gore now off the market, options are dwindling for the Baltimore Orioles to find a No. 1 starter before spring training. Fortunately for them, they appear to have a good shot at landing a top free-agent arm.

On Friday, The Athletic ranked Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen as the two best remaining free agents on the market. Both would fit Baltimore, but in that same article, MLB insider and former general manager Jim Bowden wrote that most in the industry believe Valdez will eventually land with the Orioles for fewer years than he anticipated at the beginning of free agency.

Valdez, 32, was projected to get a six-year deal by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel in early November, but his market has been relatively quiet. The Orioles and Mets have been the clubs most often linked to him, partially because the top baseball executives for each team worked for the Astros when he was signed in 2015. But after acquiring Peralta from the Brewers earlier this week, New York may be out of the running.

Last season, Valdez went 13-11 with a 3.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and an 8.8 K/9 rate over 31 starts for Houston. The two-time All-Star has consistently been a workhorse for the Astros, averaging 191 innings per season since the start of 2022. He also has more postseason starts and innings than any pitcher since 2022, proving time and again that his arm can hold up deep into October.

Few starters induce more grounders than Valdez, who posted a 59.4% groundball rate in 2025 and 62.5% over his eight-year career. This is largely a product of his 94 mph sinker (+15 run value), which he throws just over 45% of the time.

Baltimore’s rotation ranked 13th in the American League in ERA last season and allowed the third-most home runs. So far this offseason, the Orioles have addressed that unit by trading a big haul for Shane Baz and re-signing 2025 Opening Day starter Zach Eflin, who was limited to 14 starts due to injury. They also traded away Grayson Rodriguez, who has not made a start since 2024.

The upside of Baz, paired with the return of a healthy Eflin, offers optimism that Baltimore’s rotation will be much stronger behind Kyle Bradish and Trevor Rogers in 2026. However, the Orioles still lack a true No. 1 starter who can be counted on for both ace production and volume. Rogers made just 18 major league starts last year, and Bradish is entering his first full season back from Tommy John surgery.

Since Valdez declined a qualifying offer at the start of the offseason, signing him would cost the Orioles their third-highest pick in next year’s draft. Before the Baz trade, that would have been the 46th overall selection. Now, after parting with their Competitive Balance Round A pick, it would be the 83rd overall pick instead.

The same applies to Gallen, who turned down the qualifying offer after posting a career-worst 4.83 ERA over 33 starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. While there is reason to believe the right-hander can regain his All-Star form, the consistency Valdez offers could make it easier for Baltimore to justify forfeiting another high draft choice.

