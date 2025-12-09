Where the Baltimore Orioles are looking to add at winter meetings

ORLANDO - The Baltimore Orioles sound like they're far from finished in terms of adding impact players this offseason.

As president of baseball operations Mike Elias told reporters at winter meetings in Orlando on Monday, the Orioles are in the hunt for a big bat and top starting pitcher and have room in the payroll to make these types of additions.

Regarding the offense, Elias revealed that the Orioles are not targeting a specific position. They're instead focused on improving the lineup in any way possible.

On the offensive side, a few free agent sluggers that fit the Orioles are righty Pete Alonso and lefty Kyle Schwarber. Both are DH options and Alonso can play first base as well. Both are excellent power bats that combined for a total of 94 home runs between the two of them last year.

Alonso, one of the game's best righty hitters, slashed .272/.347/.524 with a .871 OPS, 38 homers and 126 RBI in 2025 for the New York Mets.

Schwarber, one of the most feared lefty sluggers in baseball, finished as the runner-up for the NL MVP award with 56 long balls and a slash line of .240/.365/.563 with a .928 OPS and 132 RBI for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Orioles are said to be interested in Schwarber, and are set to meet with Alonso at winter meetings on Tuesday, as The New York Post reported.

As for the starting rotation, the Orioles have been linked to hurlers such as Framber Valdez, Michael King and Ranger Suarez.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand even called the Orioles among the favorites to sign Valdez, and also said they're a serious threat to land Suarez.

Either of these frontline starters would be an ideal match to pair atop Baltimore's rotation with Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish.

Valdez is coming off a year with the Houston Astros, where he posted a 13-11 record, 3.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 187 strikeouts in 192 innings (31 starts).

Suarez went 12-8 with a 3.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 151 strikeouts in 157.1 innings (26 starts).

If the Orioles land both an ace and big time bat it will jettison them back into the conversation as contenders in the American League. After missing out on the postseason last year, the Orioles must make impact moves in order to fortify their ballclub,

