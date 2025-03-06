Padres Notes: Friars Sign All-Star Infielder, Mike Shildt Not Worried About Dodgers
The San Diego Padres have signed a former All-Star to a minor league deal who has a lot of experience in turning around teams as they prepare for deep playoff runs.
This infielder's presence will certainly be felt on the diamond and around the clubhouse as he was inked for a fraction of the price of what his numbers said last year.
Fans will be saying "OMG" when they see him on the field.
Additionally, Padres manager Mike Shildt made a statement about his lack of fear for the divisional rival Los Angeles Dodgers. The manager is taking things one game at a time and treating the defending World Series champions like any other team he'd prepare for in 2025.
