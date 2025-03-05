Padres Sign Mets Breakout Infielder, Former All-Star in Potential Steal of the Offseason
The San Diego Padres have made another jaw-dropping signing.
Okay, this signing may not be jaw-dropping, but it will definitely have fans saying 'OMG.'
Per multiple reports, and first reporter by MLB insider Robert Murray, the Padres have inked a minor league deal with former New York Mets infielder Jose Iglesias.
Iglesias will get an MLB camp invite plus $3 million if he makes it to the majors, with an additional $1 million in incentives on the deal, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
The 35-year-old infielder put up some of the best numbers of his career last season in New York and was a key part of their run to the National League Championship Series. Iglesias had a slashline of .337/.381/.448 and an OPS of .830 along with 91 hits, 26 RBIs, and a career-high WAR of 3.1.
As the postseason race got tighter and the lights shined brighter last season, Iglesias only got better. In the months of September and October, the Cuban-born utility man slashed .371/.402./443 with an OPS of .845.
Iglesias was used to on-field production, but he also sees success off the diamond.
The infielder released a song last June entitled "OMG" under the stage name Candelita. It not only debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Digital Song Sales chart, but it became a rallying tune for the entire Mets organization on their way to the postseason.
While Iglesias was still in the minors leagues, he would use the then-unreleased song as his walk up anthem, but teammate J.D. Martinez urged him to play the song in the clubhouse for the team when he was called up at the end of May.
The Mets then went on a 33-18 run in the months of June and July, and even created an "OMG" sign to celebrate home runs in the dugout as an homage to the song.
Iglesias is a proven veteran with a demonstrated ability to show up when his team needs him the most.
He is clearly a great clubhouse presence and matches his attitude with his production. Fans should hope that Iglesias makes his way to the majors very soon, and can provide even more OMG moments in San Diego.
