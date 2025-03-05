Padres Manager Mike Shildt Says He Isn't Worried About The Dodgers
The San Diego Padres are looking for revenge this year.
An untimely National League Division Series exit has stung all offseason long. With a retooled roster and a mentality to own the NL West this season, Opening Day can't come soon enough for the Friars.
More news: Padres Impending Free Agent Predicted to Sign $110 Million Contract in Offseason
San Diego hasn't won the division since 2006, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have boasted the title of NL West champions every year but one since 2013. San Diego feels overdo for a divisional title, but the team wants so much more than just the division.
Superstar Manny Machado said it perfectly on MLB Network when talking about what lies ahead in 2025.
“We’re ready to handle some unfinished business that we have.”
Manager Mike Shildt also spoke on what it mean to be in the same division of the juggernaut Dodgers and the lack of fear that he feels when his team will eventually face off against the defending champs.
More news: Padres Ace Predicted to Land Blockbuster $160 Million Deal in Free Agency
“We only take care of what we can control. We think about the Dodgers — you brought it up — we respect it, we compete against them, we compete against everybody. We have 162 games. They’re on the schedule. It’s really about how we compete, how we play and how we carry ourselves and how we take care of our business,” Shildt said.
“We do that and play the game the right way — regardless of opponent we’ll feel good about shaking hands a lot of the times. I don’t want to spend any mental energy on any other club. We’re gonna respect them. We’re gonna prepare like heck for them.
"But as far as really thinking about what they’re doing, I have no control over it. You know, clearly a well-run organization, World Series champions and we look forward to the competition.”
The Padres are clearly looking forward to this year's competition as not just the divisional landscape has changedm but all of MLB looks different than the 2024 campaign.
San Diego is confident that this team is not just going to improve upon a 93-win season, not just win the division, but continue to do damage deep into October.
More news: Padres $55 Million Pitcher Predicted to Be Biggest Bust Candidate of 2025
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.