Padres Top Prospect Making Serious Push to Break Camp, Make MLB Debut in 2025
Tirso Ornelas is entering his ninth season with the San Diego Padres and hoping this is the year he finally gets the call.
The outfielder's path to the big league isn't clear, but he is battling in big league spring training for one of two non-catcher bench spots.
So far, he is proving himself worthy of consideration as he has at least one hit in seven of the eight games in which he has played.
In each of the last three seasons, Ornelas has been Rule 5 Draft eligible and reluctant to answer the phone when it ringsm but last summer was different.
His phone rang and on the other end was Triple-A manager Pete Zamora calling to tell Ornelas that the Padres had finally added him to the 40-man roster.
“It was a special moment,” Ornelas said through interpreter Danny Sanchez. “It was kind of a payoff for all the hard work that I’ve put in. I’ve had good seasons. I’ve had maybe some down seasons. So, for me, that was confirmation for me that good things are to come.
“But I think, while that was a special moment, getting added to the 40-man roster, I think making my debut in San Diego is going to be an even more special moment.”
Ornelas, a 24-year-old Tijuana native who signed with the Padres in 2016, hit .297 with an .864 OPS at Triple-A El Paso last season. Being on the 40-man roster helps his case. His performance at the plate helps him out even more.
“He’s a hitter,” outfield coach Dave Macias said. “I loved that saying as a kid. I had a coach who said, ‘If you hit, you don’t sit.’”
“People rave in this organization … guys that have had him in player development, just about his growth, where he’s come from, how hard he’s worked, how every year he’s put a new piece to his game,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He clearly works hard, a tremendous young man. I’m really happy for Tirso. He’s a work in progress and a self-made player. I’m glad he’s getting the opportunity to see what he can do.”
If Ornelas maintains his balance of power and plate discipline, a long-awaited call to the big leagues could be on the horizon.
