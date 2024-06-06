Padres Notes: Key Injury Update, Series Sweep, ex-Padres On the Move
Adding insult to injury, the San Diego Padres lost third baseman Manny Machado in the finale of a three-game series sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Here's all the headlines you might have missed:
Padres Star Manny Machado Sidelined with Hip Injury
Machado exited Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels due to a hip injury. His status is currently listed as day-to-day, pending further tests, but his absence would be a significant loss to a suddenly struggling team.
Former Padres Pitcher Dinelson Lamet Leaves Dodgers
Dinelson Lamet, a former right-handed pitcher for the Padres, has chosen free agency rather than remain with the Dodgers on a minor league contract. His decision comes after a rather pedestrian showing at Triple-A.
Preller Proactive in Strengthening Pitching
Ahead of recent injuries to Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove, Padres' GM A.J. Preller was reportedly already on the lookout to enhance the team’s pitching staff. The interest in the Chicago White Sox's Garrett Crochet figures to only increase as the trade deadline approaches.
Padres Make Trade with Houston Astros
The Padres traded minor league pitcher Nick Hernandez to the Houston Astros, who have been looking to bolster their squad following two Tommy John surgeries within their pitching staff. Hernandez will get a long-awaited chance in Houston that he never saw in San Diego.
Manager Mike Shildt Discusses Musgrove’s Injury
Padres manager Mike Shildt recently opened up about Joe Musgroever’s challenging elbow injury issues, shedding light on the pitcher's battle and the team’s approach to managing his fitness.
Former Padres Outfielder Excels in National League
A Padres alumnus made headlines by joining — and immediately impacting — the top team in the National League. The first impression in Philly amounted to a glimpse of David Dahl seen exactly once by Padres fans.