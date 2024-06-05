Former Padres Pitcher Elects to Leave Dodgers Organization

Dinelson Lamet!

5 IP

3 H

0 R

7 Ks

3 BB

Sat 94.8, touched 95.5 & threw his slider the most. Slider had over 40 inches of vert. & a 65% Whiff Rate. 4S had a 40% Whiff Rate, so he has a LOT of swing and miss in his stuff. Not a comfortable at bat! #dodgers pic.twitter.com/v9rw0ERMF4