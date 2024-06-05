Former Padres Pitcher Elects to Leave Dodgers Organization
Former San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet has elected free agency, according to the MiLB transaction log. He appeared in three games with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.
The 31-year-old veteran threw 4.1 innings with L.A. this season, allowing just one earned run for a 2.08 ERA. He made nine appearances (eight starts) at Triple-A Oklahoma City, with a 4.82 ERA across 37.1 innings pitched.
Lamet got lost in the Dodgers' bullpen shuffle and buried on their starting pitching depth chart. As better arms became healthy again, the writing was on the wall and he opted for free agency. He will look to find employment elsewhere that has a clearer path for big league innings.
Lamet's MLB career began in 2017 with the Padres. He was with San Diego until midway through the 2022 season, when he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the Josh Hader trade.
However, he never played for the Brewers and joined the Colorado Rockies shortly after. Lamet spent the 2023 season with the Rockies and Boston Red Sox, before joining the Dodgers on a minor league deal this offseason.
Lamet has a career 4.63 ERA in 121 appearances (60 starts). He made a strong impression with the Dodgers in limited action as a reliever but wasn't strong enough to become a mainstay in the bullpen.