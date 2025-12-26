Michael King Sends Message to Padres Fans

The San Diego Padres received a major boost in free agency when pitcher Michael King re-signed with the team on Dec. 19.

The news was a shock to many, as King was predicted to return to the East Coast, where he grew up and began his Major League Baseball career. Instead, King will be in San Diego for at least the next three years, earning a $75 million deal.

"We have roots here. The foundation that we have, the atmosphere playing here is just second to none. The players that (A.J. Preller) has put together, the staff that he has put together made it so it was very familiar to me and very fun to be a part of," King told The San Diego Union-Tribune. "And I think we have some unfinished business, and I want to be a part of a championship team."

After pitching three sub-3.00 ERA seasons, King tossed a 3.44 ERA in 2025, holding a 5-3 record as a starter and a 1.2 wins-above-replacement.

King fills a major need as the Padres are looking to shore up their starting pitching rotation for the 2026 season. Just months after a disappointing finish in the 2025 postseason, King sent a message to Padres fans, saying he was fired up to return next year.

The man of the hour. pic.twitter.com/jOY0zqE2Te — San Diego Padres (@Padres) December 19, 2025

"I just wanted to say how excited I am to be back here in San Diego," King said via the Padres official account on X. "My family and I could not have been more happy that we're moving back out west to be here. I can't wait to play in front of you crazy fans, can't wait to bring a bunch of wins to PetCo and to the Padres team."

With King and Nick Pivetta set to lead the charge on the starting rotation, reliever Mason Miller set for another promising year and star players Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts eager to prove that their poor production in 2025 was an anomaly, the Padres will be a serious contender out of the National League.

The Padres' 2026 season will begin March 26, when they host the Detroit Tigers at Petco Park at 4:10 p.m.

