Former Padres Outfielder Makes Quick Impact With National League's Top Team
Former San Diego Padres outfielder David Dahl was called up by the Philadelphia Phillies, the team announced Monday.
Few could expect what would happen next. Apparently not the Padres, who designated Dahl for assignment in June 2023 after he played in just four major league games.
Dahl homered in his first at-bat. It was only his second home run at the big league level since 2021.
The home run was Dahl's first as a big leaguer since a solo shot in a memorable pinch-hit appearance with the Padres in April 2023. Dahl and Ha-Seong Kim went back-to-back in the bottom of the ninth inning against Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Scott McGough, turning a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 walkoff victory.
It was Dahl's only hit in a San Diego uniform last year.
Dahl went on the injured list days later with a strained right quad. He returned with Triple-A El Paso, but didn't last a month before being designated for assignment. The Dodgers signed Dahl to a minor league contract as a free agent in June, and he finished out the year with Los Angeles' Triple-A affiliate.
Dahl's return to the majors came after the Phillies placed outfielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list due to a right hamstring strain. Prior to getting called up, Dahl played for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he slashed .340/.416/.660 with 12 home runs, 26 RBI, and two stolen bases.
The former 10th overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft has never seen the success projected for him early in his career with the Colorado Rockies. He averaged more than .300 in 2016 and 2019, but never appeared in more than 100 games in an individual season due to injuries.
Among the unfortunate injuries he's endured during his career: a spleen laceration, a stress fracture in his ribs, and back spasms.
Dahl will now get a shot with the Phillies, the best team in the National League. He'll look to make his mark in a Phillies' lineup that is first in runs and RBIs and sixth in batting average, home runs, and hits.