Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Injury, Xander Bogaerts Update, Huge Trade News

Gabe Smallson

May 24, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) between innings against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres lost to the San Francisco Giants, 3-2, on Thursday and ended the four-game series tied at two games each. The Friars fell to 35-26 on the year.

Unfortunately, Luis Arraez had to leave the contest early after an apparent injury on a routine run to first. Manager Mike Shildt revealed the All-Star is "day-to-day" after the mishap that led to knee soreness.

Additionally, Xander Bogaerts provided an injury update of his own as he left Wednesday's game early and didn't play Thursday. After experiencing discomfort in his left shoulder, the All-Star gave a more concerning prognosis on his ailment.

Finally, there has been a major update with the Padres as the trade deadline gets closer. The Friars are reportedly willing to increase their payroll in order to upgrade their squad if the right deal presents itself.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

