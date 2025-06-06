Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Injury, Xander Bogaerts Update, Huge Trade News
The San Diego Padres lost to the San Francisco Giants, 3-2, on Thursday and ended the four-game series tied at two games each. The Friars fell to 35-26 on the year.
Unfortunately, Luis Arraez had to leave the contest early after an apparent injury on a routine run to first. Manager Mike Shildt revealed the All-Star is "day-to-day" after the mishap that led to knee soreness.
Additionally, Xander Bogaerts provided an injury update of his own as he left Wednesday's game early and didn't play Thursday. After experiencing discomfort in his left shoulder, the All-Star gave a more concerning prognosis on his ailment.
Finally, there has been a major update with the Padres as the trade deadline gets closer. The Friars are reportedly willing to increase their payroll in order to upgrade their squad if the right deal presents itself.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Manager Provides Injury Update on Luis Arraez
Padres' Xander Bogaerts Provides Concerning Injury Update
Padres Willing to Increase Payroll to Upgrade Team at Trade Deadline: Report
Padres' Fernando Tatis Reveals Why He's Not Happy
Padres Make Decision About First-Round Pick Suspended For Gambling
Padres' Luis Arraez Exits Thursday's Game vs Giants With Injury
Padres Lineup vs Giants: Xander Bogaerts Out Due to Injury
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.