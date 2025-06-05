Padres Manager Provides Injury Update on Luis Arraez
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt provided an update on first baseman Luis Arraez, who exited Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the sixth inning after suffering an apparent injury while running to first base.
Shildt revealed Arraez is "day-to-day" with posterior knee soreness. He did not believe it was overly concerning, but he they will play close attention over the coming days.
Tyler Wade replaced Arraez defensively, then took over second base while Jake Cronenworth moved to first base. The Padres took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, but went on to lose 3-2.
Arraez is an important part of the Padres' offense, and it shows in their record without the three-time All-Star. During his one-week stay on the concussion injured list earlier in the season, the Padres lost five of six games, scoring just nine runs during that span.
The Padres received Arraez in a midseason trade with the Miami Marlins in 2024, and he hit the ground running with the Friars, recording four hits in his first game. He didn't slow down, posting a .318 batting average over 117 games with San Diego and securing his third consecutive batting title, each with a different team.
Arraez has had a slower start to this season, but has still been very efficient at the dish. He has the lowest strikeout percentage of his career (2.1) which leads MLB by a wide margin. His .281 batting average would mark just the second time he has hit below .300 in his career, but he still ranks third among qualified Padres in the statistic. His low average is largely due to a 2-for-23 skid to begin the year.
The Padres will hope Arraez's injury isn't serious, as they already need to stretch their lineup to accommodate their lack left field depth and are in the midst of playing 26 games in 27 days. Gavin Sheets has been playing left field in Jason Heyward's absence, but has also been a backup option at first base.
The Padres remain on the road in their next series, where they will face the Milwaukee Brewers. They will play the first of three games Friday at 5:10 p.m. PT.
