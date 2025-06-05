Padres' Fernando Tatis Reveals Why He's Not Happy
San Diego Padres All-Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. had month-long slump during May, and his frustrations are showing on the field.
“When I’m not doing good, I’m definitely not happy,” he said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “And I won’t be happy when I’m doing bad, because then I’m being a hypocrite to myself. And it won’t happen.”
His .626 OPS last month was the worst during any month of his career thus far, and his xwOBA has dropped nearly 30 points below league average. He had just three multi-hit games in May, a total which he matched in the last six games of April.
“It’s just tough, because I hold myself even higher and expect way more than what people are even thinking,” he said. “And I want to give them what they want. But it’s just not that easy.”
Tatis, understandably, expects more out of himself, as he's been a star since he set foot in Petco Park. The 26-year-old has made two All-Star games, has a career OPS of .878 and received MVP shouts for his efforts before his slump.
“You can’t be happy every single day,” Tatis said. “You can’t be happy when you’re not doing good. Obviously, you’re happy for your teammates when we win a game and when they’re doing good. And you celebrate their homers as if it was your own. But when it’s time to focus, it’s time to focus. …
"It’s a balance of being a good teammate and also knowing the situation. I want to celebrate with Manny, and I’m really happy for him. But, you know, at the same time, my at-bats are not going (well), and during the game, I’m thinking of how I can do better, and I want to do better every single time.
“But for my teammates, I’m definitely happy for them, and I’m gonna celebrate them every single time I can. I expect myself to be there for them every single time. But I’m not happy when I’m not doing good.”
Things are trending up for Tatis in June, despite how he feels. The 26-year-old has a hit in his last three games, including a three-hit outing Wednesday, where he had a double and two runs.
He'll look to continue to build his confidence as the Padres look to win their fourth series in a row. They play the final game of a four-game matchup against the San Francisco Giants Thursday at 12.45 p.m. PT.
