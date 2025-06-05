Padres' Xander Bogaerts Provides Concerning Injury Update
San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Wednesday's matchp against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning after experiencing discomfort in his left shoulder.
“I’ve been having it for a couple days now,” Bogaerts said. “It’s just there. … On defense, nothing, I don’t have no problems on defense. Same thing as last year, too. When I catch, I don’t feel anything. Only hitting, pretty much.”
Bogaerts missed two months in 2024 with a fracture in this same shoulder, and added that the pain he felt Wednesday was similar to that he felt while recovering from the previous injury.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Bogaerts said. “I normally heal quick. Maybe a couple days or so, and hopefully we’re good.”
The shortstop hasn't undergone any imaging on his shoulder, and has only been subjected to tests by the medical staff. He doesn't seem to believe he will be out of the lineup for long, though the Padres have not yet given a timeline for the veteran's return.
Bogaerts has struggled this year, posting a career-low .238 batting average and .651 OPS. The four-time All-Star has just three home runs this year, and is not living up to the 11-year, $280 million deal the Friars rewarded him with in 2022.
Bogaerts hasn't made an All-Star game since his arrival in San Diego, nor has his OPS touched .800.
Jose Iglesias filled in for Bogaerts on Wednesday after his exit, and will take his place in the lineup on Thursday in the final game of their four-game series against the Giants.
Iglesias came to the Padres in the offseason from the Mets. He has played 40 games this year — predominantly at second base — and is batting .246 through 114 at bats. He will take Bogaerts' place in the lineup Thursday, hitting sixth.
The Padres are looking to win their fourth straight series after a minor skid in May. They will play the final game of their four-game series against Robbie Ray and the Giants with first pitch on Thursday at 12:45 p.m. PT.
