Padres Willing to Increase Payroll to Upgrade Team at Trade Deadline: Report
According to new reports, the San Diego Padres are willing to expand their current payroll in order to add more depth and talent to the roster, an exciting proposition for the team's October hopes.
The Padres are already one of the best teams in the National League, a true contender that will challenge the Dodgers for the NL West division title.
The Dodgers have faced several pitching injuries that have stretched the team's bullpen, which has left some wins unclaimed.
The Padres, if they continue to play well, project to hang in with the Dodgers, though additional moves will likely be needed if San Diego wants to win in the playoffs.
The trade deadline in July is the team's best chance to meaningfully upgrade the roster, especially since no top prospects are set to be close to promotion.
According to reporting from Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres are willing to add more money to the salary sheet if it means meaningfully upgrading the roster.
"Regarding the second requirement, though, people familiar with the Padres’ situation, say money is not the primary challenge. The team is willing to add a few million to the payroll," Acee wrote in a story.
The Padres have clear holes at catcher and left field. They need players at those positions that have at least decent defense but provide meaningful offensive production.
There could also be some more experienced arms added to the rotation or the bullpen. There are a handful of prospects that the team can offer.
The team could also afford to take on an overpaid veteran with little current trade value and hope they help the player improve.
Regardless of what path the Padres take, it will be exciting for Padres fans that the team is willing to continue building on its core of stars and hopefully deliver a World Series for the ball club.
