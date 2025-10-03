Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Season Over, Another Disappointing Exit, Yu Darvish Nightmare Start

Aaron Coloma

Oct 2, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin (54) tags out Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) during the seventh inning of game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres dropped the final game of their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, dropping out of the postseason in the Wild Card round.

The Padres didn't generate much offense, but made the game interesting in the ninth inning following a Jackson Merrill solo homer.

Yu Darvish started the game for the Friars, getting out of the first inning but putting the Padres in a poor spot in the second. The veteran loaded the bases with no outs in the second, and gave up a one-run single before coming out.

Darvish had previously been solid for the Padres in the postseason, posting a 2.56 ERA through six starts.

