Padres Free Agent Predicted to Leave San Diego, Sign $160 Million Deal With NL Rival
Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston predicted San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease will leave San Diego in free agency and join the Atlanta Braves.
Cease arrived in San Diego in March of 2024 with two seasons remaining on his contract. He has been a solid starter for the Padres since his arrival, but inconsistency has surrounded him in 2025 and he hasn't quite put up the numbers expected of him.
The right-hander had a fantastic first season with the Friars, making 33 starts with a 3.47 ERA, striking out 224 batters in the process. In 2025, however, Cease's ERA climbed to 4.55, and he allowed the most home runs he had in a single season throughout his seven-year career.
"Cease is still a quality starter who will have teams jumping at the chance to bring him on-board this off-season," wrote Beaston.
"Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Texas, Detroit, and Baltimore are all teams who could be in on acquiring the right-handed pitcher.
"All are potential playoff contenders next season but with pressure on the Rangers, Orioles, and Braves to get back to competing for a World Series, expect those three to approach any potential negotiations more aggressively.
"The Braves, out of the playoffs in consecutive seasons, feel like the best potential landing spot for a team that needs more depth in the starting rotation to go along with Spencer Strider."
The Braves' rotation was the ninth worst by ERA during the regular season, though they had a top five strikeout rate in MLB. Strider would be another strikeout-heavy pitcher in Atlanta, and would definitely be a huge addition for any team. Cease has struck out more than 200 batters in each of the last five seasons, and has begun to turn it around late into the season and into October.
Cease had a 3.12 ERA in September, and carried his momentum into the Padres' Wild Card series against the Cubs, where he threw 3.2 scoreless innings against the North Siders to help the Padres even up the series on Wednesday.
While it isn't certain if Cease will return for 2026, the Padres will hope to take the final game of the Wild Card round so they can see him make another start in the NLDS. Game 3 of the Padres' series against the Cubs begins Thursday at 2:08 p.m. PT.
