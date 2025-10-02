Are Mason Miller, Adrian Morejon Available for Padres in Wild Card Game 3?
With their backs to the wall and destiny in their own hands, the San Diego Padres extended their postseason and sent this wild Wild Card against the Chicago Cubs to a third game.
On the pitching side of things, Dylan Cease set the tone, punching out five and walking one across 3.2 innings of work. Adrian Morejon took over and was hitless for the next 2.1 innings, and was followed by Mason Miller.
Miller was lights out, striking out five batters in 1.2 frames, including a 104.5 mph offering that was not only the fastest of his career, but the fastest in postseason history since at least 2008, the start of the pitch tracking era. After Robert Suarez sealed the deal with a four-out save, manager Mike Shildt was then faced with a decision ahead of Game 3.
Morejon threw 33 pitches total, and Miller hit 27 before being taken out. A day prior, Morejon threw nine pitches while Miller tossed 13. With the season on the line Thursday, Shildt spoke on if fans can expect his fireballers to take the hill in the series clincher.
"Yeah, I mean, listen. I mean, Morejon and Miller have gone back-to-back days," said Shildt. "Both got extended today. Morejon is still efficient, but 33 pitches. Miller in the 30s for two games combined. I would have an expectation that all hands are on deck tomorrow, but we're also going to take their temperature and be smart. We've got to value their careers as well.
"But we've also been -- we've only had two guys go three days in a row all year, and we've done it and saved it for these circumstances. Obviously in an elimination game, there's special circumstances."
There are no circumstances greater than extending the season or a disappointing finish that will sting throughout the offseason, but if future health is called into question, the usage should certainly be up to how the hurlers are feeling.
As Shildt noted, going three days in a row is virtually unheard of for the Padres this season, and as tempting as it can be to stretch two of the best relievers on the team, the future must be considered.
The NLDS starts on Saturday and the formidable Milwaukee Brewers and all 97 of their wins eye the Wild Card series winner. There won't be much time for a turnaround or added rest as October baseball waits for no one.
