Padres Remove Yu Darvish in Second Inning After Brutal Wild Card Start vs. Cubs
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish exited Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs after a disappointing start.
Darvish left the game in the bottom of the second inning, and recorded just three outs Thursday. He allowed one run while still in the game, and left the game with the bases loaded. Jeremiah Estrada took over for him, however walked home the following batter to put the Friars at a 2-0 deficit.
He struck out Matt Shaw and forced a 3-6-1 double play on the following batter to get the Padres out of the jam.
This kind of start is rare for Darvish in the postseason, as he has been one of the Friars' best performers in the postseason. Darvish made four appearances in 2022's postseason, posting a 2.88 ERA through 25 innings. He was even better in 2024, making two starts and posting a 1.98 ERA. Before today's game, he had a 2.56 ERA and a .905 WHIP in October.
The starter has had an inconsistent season since coming off of the injured list in July, posting a 5-5 record through 15 starts with a 5.38 ERA, more than two runs higher than his 3.31 mark from 2024.
Last October, Darvish made two key starts for the Padres against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series. However, the right-hander was not as strong in his Wild Card start this year.
While the Padres are well rested in the bullpen, having only used three relievers in Wednesday's game, they won't be able to rely on Adrian Morejon nor Mason Miller for longer outings, as they both threw extensively in Game 2.
They still have other options, though, as Michael King is yet to appear this series and is probable to come out the bullpen if the Padres are in need of long relief.
Padres manager Mike Shildt didn't rule out appearances from Miller or Morejon, though, and they could very well come in for a batter or two if needed.
With the season on the line, the Padres will need to hope their relievers can keep the Cubs where they are while their offense, which has only scored four runs over the last two games, tries to bring the game back.
