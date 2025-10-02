Padres Use Same Lineup vs. Cubs For Win-Or-Go Home Game 3 of Wild Card
The San Diego Padres head into the final game of their best-of-three series against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 2:08 p.m. PT.
The Padres are going with the same lineup as the previous two games, in which they've outscored the Cubs 4-3. The Padres made a statement during their game Wednesday, taking a commanding 3-0 win over the North Siders to level the series and force a third game.
Jackson Merrill started the Padres off on a good note, bringing in Fernando Tatis Jr. with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning. Dylan Cease protected the lead in his start, where he kept the Cubs scoreless through 3.2 innings of work. It was the third scoreless start Cease has had in 2025.
Manny Machado tagged two more runs on in the top of the fifth inning with his first homer of the postseason, and the bullpen shut the door on the Cubs to hang on. Mason Miller and Adrian Morejon were especially fantastic, as they combined for four scoreless innings. Miller has faced eight batters this postseason, and has struck out all of them.
Despite having pitched both of the first two games, manager Mike Shildt didn't rule out the possibility of either player featuring in Thursday's game.
"But we've also been -- we've only had two guys go three days in a row all year, and we've done it and saved it for these circumstances. Obviously in an elimination game, there's special circumstances."
As has been the case for the last two games, Tatis will lead off for the Padres, followed by Luis Arraez and Machado. Merrill will hit cleanup with Xander Bogaerts behind him, then three left-handed batters in Ryan O'Hearn, Gavin Sheets and Jake Cronenworth fill the 6, 7 and 8 spots. Catcher Freddy Fermin will round out the lineup.
Yu Darvish will take the mound for the Padres, and will look to keep his solid postseason record with the Friars intact.
Padres Lineup for Game 3 of Wild Card Series
1. Fernando Tatis Jr., RF
2. Luis Arraez, 1B
3. Manny Machado, 3B
4. Jackson Merrill, CF
5. Xander Bogaerts, SS
6. Ryan O'Hearn, DH
7. Gavin Sheets, LF
8. Jake Cronenworth, 2B
9. Freddy Fermin, C
P: Yu Darvish
Cubs Lineup for Game 3 of Wild Card Series
The Cubs also kept their lineup the same after the first two games of the series. Their lineup is as follows.
1. Micheal Busch, 1B
2. Nico Hoerner, 2B
3. Ian Happ, LF
4. Kyle Tucker, DH
5.Seiya Suzuki, RF
6. Carson Kelly, C
7. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF
8. Dansby Swanson, SS
9. Matt Shaw, 3B
P: Jameson Taillon
