Padres Could Finally Move Xander Bogaerts in a Changed MLB Market
There are two types of offseasons that National League teams are having in 2025. The top tier - Dodgers, Cubs, Phillies and Mets - are pursuing every available free agent.
Then there’s everyone else, trying to find creative ways to improve despite being priced out of big-name additions. The Padres fall into that second group, a position fans aren’t used to, but one that may not last long.
Contract values have exploded this offseason, creating a new market where Xander Bogaerts’ $25 million average annual value through 2033 is suddenly tradable.
The MLB salary landscape shifted this week when Kyle Tucker signed for more than $60 million per year with the Dodgers and Bo Bichette landed a $40-plus million AAV deal with the Mets.
While the Bogaerts contract looked outrageous when it was signed, it now resembles borderline All-Star money - a figure much closer to his actual production.
He’s no longer the superstar he was in Boston, but Bogaerts has settled into a reliable, do-it-all shortstop role that would still be an upgrade for several teams. In 2025, he posted 11 home runs, 20 stolen bases, a 104 wRC+ and a 3.2 WAR, along with a +8.9 fielding value, according to FanGraphs.
That production makes moving his contract a realistic possibility if Padres general manager A.J. Preller can find the right deal. Trading Bogaerts would not only create long-term financial flexibility, but could also free up money to improve the roster this season.
So what would it take to make a Bogaerts trade happen?
Ownership approval to eat some salary:
This remains the biggest hurdle. Padres ownership is in a transitional phase, and committing to dead money could complicate a potential sale. Still, nothing increases a franchise’s value like winning. If Preller can present a plan that confidently signals future success, ownership may be open to it.
Including another valuable asset:
Opposing teams will likely ask for Mason Miller early in talks, but that should not be an option. The flamethrowing closer is a cornerstone of the Padres’ future. That said, San Diego still has appealing, team-friendly assets. Reliever Jeremiah Estrada could provide a significant bullpen upgrade, while Ramón Laureano offers outfield pop. Farm-wise, dangling anyone on their top-five prospects could get the job done, but preferably not Ethan Salas.
A reasonable return:
The primary value of this deal would be shedding Bogaerts’ contract, but the Padres would still need to take back some salary. Ideally, San Diego would get a return of one MLB player and one lower-tier prospect.
So who fits?
One team stands out above the rest: the New York Yankees. They appear to be the only club with the financial capacity to absorb the contract, a clear need at shortstop and enough desperation to consider a deal.
While National League contenders continue to add stars, the Yankees pride themselves on being the American League’s premier big-market franchise. This offseason, however, has been underwhelming, and a trade like this would give them a chance to make two huge upgrades at once.
Anthony Volpe has struggled over three seasons, finishing with a sub-90 OPS+ each year. Bogaerts would be an immediate upgrade, along with any additional asset Preller attaches to the deal.
In return, San Diego could acquire Volpe and a prospect such as Cade Winquest (#27). Volpe would get a reset in San Diego, while Winquest would add an MLB-ready arm to the pitching depth.
The real prize, however, would be clearing more than $20 million per year from the books.
Greg Spicer resides in San Diego, California, after growing up in Chicago where baseball was a constant presence throughout his life. He attends San Diego State University, gaining experience working for MLB teams in both Chicago and San Diego through stadium and game-day operations, while also covering athletics at SDSU. A White Sox fan who has since embraced Padres fandom, Greg has covered football, collegiate sports, MLB and the NBA for multiple outlets, including Fox 5/KUSI, before starting at On SI.Follow Greg_Spicer_