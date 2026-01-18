There are two types of offseasons that National League teams are having in 2025. The top tier - Dodgers, Cubs, Phillies and Mets - are pursuing every available free agent.

Then there’s everyone else, trying to find creative ways to improve despite being priced out of big-name additions. The Padres fall into that second group, a position fans aren’t used to, but one that may not last long.

Contract values have exploded this offseason, creating a new market where Xander Bogaerts’ $25 million average annual value through 2033 is suddenly tradable.

The MLB salary landscape shifted this week when Kyle Tucker signed for more than $60 million per year with the Dodgers and Bo Bichette landed a $40-plus million AAV deal with the Mets.

Full details on Kyle Tucker's Dodgers contract, per ESPN sources:



- 4 years, $240 million guaranteed

- Opt-outs after Years 2 and 3

- $64M signing bonus

- $30M deferred

- $57.1M a year in net present value after factoring in deferrals -- a record by $6M+



A staggering deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 16, 2026

While the Bogaerts contract looked outrageous when it was signed, it now resembles borderline All-Star money - a figure much closer to his actual production.

He’s no longer the superstar he was in Boston, but Bogaerts has settled into a reliable, do-it-all shortstop role that would still be an upgrade for several teams. In 2025, he posted 11 home runs, 20 stolen bases, a 104 wRC+ and a 3.2 WAR, along with a +8.9 fielding value, according to FanGraphs.

That production makes moving his contract a realistic possibility if Padres general manager A.J. Preller can find the right deal. Trading Bogaerts would not only create long-term financial flexibility, but could also free up money to improve the roster this season.

So what would it take to make a Bogaerts trade happen?

Ownership approval to eat some salary:

This remains the biggest hurdle. Padres ownership is in a transitional phase, and committing to dead money could complicate a potential sale. Still, nothing increases a franchise’s value like winning. If Preller can present a plan that confidently signals future success, ownership may be open to it.

Including another valuable asset:

Opposing teams will likely ask for Mason Miller early in talks, but that should not be an option. The flamethrowing closer is a cornerstone of the Padres’ future. That said, San Diego still has appealing, team-friendly assets. Reliever Jeremiah Estrada could provide a significant bullpen upgrade, while Ramón Laureano offers outfield pop. Farm-wise, dangling anyone on their top-five prospects could get the job done, but preferably not Ethan Salas.

A reasonable return:

The primary value of this deal would be shedding Bogaerts’ contract, but the Padres would still need to take back some salary. Ideally, San Diego would get a return of one MLB player and one lower-tier prospect.

So who fits?

One team stands out above the rest: the New York Yankees. They appear to be the only club with the financial capacity to absorb the contract, a clear need at shortstop and enough desperation to consider a deal.

While National League contenders continue to add stars, the Yankees pride themselves on being the American League’s premier big-market franchise. This offseason, however, has been underwhelming, and a trade like this would give them a chance to make two huge upgrades at once.

Anthony Volpe has struggled over three seasons, finishing with a sub-90 OPS+ each year. Bogaerts would be an immediate upgrade, along with any additional asset Preller attaches to the deal.

Oct 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) loses his bat in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game one of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

In return, San Diego could acquire Volpe and a prospect such as Cade Winquest (#27). Volpe would get a reset in San Diego, while Winquest would add an MLB-ready arm to the pitching depth.

The real prize, however, would be clearing more than $20 million per year from the books.