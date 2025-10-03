Padres Drop Win-Or-Go Home Game 3 to Cubs, Ending Playoff Run in Wild Card Round
The San Diego Padres lost their elimination game against the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Series, 3-1.
Yu Darvish started the game for the Friars, however left in the second after loading the bases and allowing a run without any outs. Jeremiah Estrada came in to relieve him, however walked in the next batter to double the Cubs' lead. He managed to get out of the inning afterwards, however the damage had been done. Estrada would go on to pitch the third, where he kept the Cubs scoreless.
The Padres made a solid effort in the ninth inning to claw their way back, however were unable to do so. Jackson Merrill hit a solo home run to lead off the inning, and had two on with one out but were unable to score again.
They had four runners in scoring position prior to the ninth inning, but couldn't convert their baserunners into runs.
After Darvish's departure, the Padres' relievers did all they could, with Wandy Peralta and Michael King both following up Estrada's two-inning performance with their own scoreless innings. Robert Suarez also had a scoreless inning however left a ball over the plate when he came out for the seventh inning and gave up a solo home run in the seventh.
Adrian Morejon relieved Suarez and recorded three straight outs, and David Morgan came in for a scoreless outing of his own in the eighth.
With their season now over, the Padres' lineup is expected to undergo major changes before they return to the field in spring. King, Suarez, Luis Arraez, Ryan O'Hearn and Dylan Cease are all on expiring contracts, and are expected to find a new home during the offseason.
Regardless of their losses, the Padres will look to continue to build and return to the postseason in 2026, which would mark the first time they've ever reached the playoffs in three straight seasons.
