Padres Offseason Addition Takes 108.8 MPH Line Drive Off Face in Scary Cactus League Moment
San Diego Padres infielder and free agent signing Niko Goodrum was forced to exit Monday's Cactus League game against the Cincinnati Reds after taking a line drive to the face in a scary moment.
Goodrum took a 108.8 mph liner off the face after it was deflected by the pitcher in the top of the eighth inning. Goodrum stayed down a bit before getting up and walking off the field with some trainers.
Here's a video of the incident:
Goodrum, 33, joined the Padres on a minor league deal in January. He was expected to compete for one of the final bench spots, but was unlikely to win a job unless he had a breakout spring.
Through 11 at-bats, Goodrum has been solid, going 3-for-11 (.273) with three runs scored, one stolen base, and an OPS of .984. Goodrum also brings plenty of versatility, as he has played everywhere except catcher and pitcher across his MLB career.
Goodrum was drafted in the second round of the 2010 draft by the Minnesota Twins. He debuted with Minnesota in 2017, and has also played with the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, and Los Angeles Angels at the MLB level.
Goodrum's best seasons came in 2018 and 2019, but he hasn't played in 100 games in a season since then. In 2024, he appeared in just 13 games at the MLB level, hitting .103 with an OPS of .291 across the Rays and Angels.
Goodrum is a career .224 hitter with 42 home runs, 152 RBIs and an OPS of .680. The Padres are yet to provide an update on Goodrum following the scary incident on Monday.
