Saturday MLB Transaction Wrap-Up

Major League Baseball's hot stove continued to heat up after a plethora of moves on Saturday.

The Philadelphia Phillies made their first move since free agency resumed, picking up right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Philadelphia inked the 32-year-old to a one-year, $6 million deal.

Free agent right-hander Steve Cishek kicked off the day by signing a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Washington Nationals. The 35-year-old reliever spent 2021 with the Los Angeles Angels and pitched to a 3.42 ERA in 68.1 innings.

On the trade front, Texas Rangers infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a prospect were swapped for Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver. Kiner-Falefa is a Gold Glove Award winner, while Garver can hit for power, hitting 31 home runs in 2019.

Next up, the Toronto Blue Jays continued to bolster their starting rotation by picking up left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. The 30-year-old southpaw turned down a $13 million player option from Seattle to join the Blue Jays for three years, $36 million.

Toronto's rotation for 2022 looks solid, with Kikuchi, Kevin Gausman (signed as a free agent on Dec. 1 for 5 yrs/$110 million), José Berríos, Alek Manoah, and Hyun Jin Ryu being their starting five.

Speaking of, Phillies' rival New York Mets' starting rotation is looking pretty threatening right now. Along with acquiring Max Scherzer prior to the lockout for 3 yrs/$130 million, the Mets added A's ace Chris Bassitt on Saturday.

Bassitt was acquired by New York in exchange for prospects JT Ginn and Adam Oiler. The Mets rotation is now stacked with Scherzer, Bassitt, Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker, and Carlos Carrasco.

Los Angeles' Joe Kelly will no longer be in Dodger blue in 2022, as the reliever inked a two-year deal with the Chicago White Sox. Chicago also added right-hander Kendall Graveman to their bullpen on a three-year, $24 million deal prior to the lockout.

Additionally, the White Sox picked up utility man Josh Harrison for one-year, $5.5 million.

Other moves included: C Robinson Chirinos to Baltimore Orioles for a deal worth $900k in guaranteed money; UT Niko Goodrum to Houston Astros for 1 yr/$2.1 million; C Luke Maile to Cleveland Guardians for $900k; RHP Alex Colomé and SS Jose Iglesias (1 yr/$5 million) to Colorado Rockies.

As Inside the Phillies reported, former Phillie Roman Quinn also signed a minor league deal with the Miami Marlins.

While fans grow impatient for their team to make a move, it's important to note how many big-name free agents still remain. The Phillies have most recently been linked to Kris Bryant and Nick Castellanos, and have shown interest in a trade involving Matt Chapman. Sunday is for sure to be another busy day in MLB free agency.

