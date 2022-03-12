Report: Miami Marlins Sign Roman Quinn to Minor League Deal

Between two achilles injuries, a torn hip flexor, torn finger ligament, a UCL injury and many more bouts on the injured list, Roman Quinn has not had the most lucky baseball career.

Now, according to Craig Mish of The Miami Herald, Roman Quinn is going to a team perpetually lucky against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Miami Marlins. Known for his blazing speed and defensive prowess, the Marlins signed Quinn to a minor-league contract Saturday afternoon.

In six seasons with the Phillies in the major leagues, Quinn only managed 512 plate appearances, never able to get consistent playing time due to persistent health concerns. In those plate appearances Quinn slashed .228/.306/.355 with 39 stolen bases.

However, when Quinn received consistent time on the field he excelled. In his last 31 plate appearances of 2021 he slashed .296/.387/.519. In his first 71 plate appearances coming back from injury in 2018, Quinn slashed .362/.380/.565.

Had he been able to stay healthy and find a rhythm, it’s entirely possible Quinn could have been a player near the caliber of Byron Buxton—another oft injured speedy centerfielder. After all, Quinn’s speed and defensive excellence would have made him an above average player even if he was a below average hitter.

If Quinn can impress in spring training, it’s possible he could be an Opening Day outfielder for the Marlins in 2022. After losing all three Opening Day outfielders in 2021, Starling Marte, Adam Duvall and Corey Dickerson, the Marlins have holes to fill where Quinn shines.

