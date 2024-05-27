5 Reasons Texas Rangers Will Turn It Around In 2024
No question about it, this first two months of the Texas Rangers "Run It Back" season has been a mishmash of blahness.
Whether it's the devastating string of injuries, faulty relief pitching, spotting starting pitching, uncharacteristically sloppy defense, or the pretty much average-to-below-average offense, something has seemed to pop up at just the wrong time to keep the club barely treading water as June approaches.
There is reason for hope, however. And I'm not talking about pie-in-the-sky, extraordinary circumstances coming together to help Texas turn their season in the right direction.
All the pieces for another championship run are there, give or take, even if some of those major pieces are still on the injured list. The Rangers only need to weather the storm of injuries and offensive sluggishness, stay close to the Seattle Mariners (and Houston Astros) in the American League West, to have plenty of reason for postseason optimism. Despite their rough 9-15 May record, including 3-12 in their last 15 games, the Rangers are one good week from being back in first place.
1. Offense Has Proven It's Better Than This
The offense has unquestionably been lackluster for much of the season. Their recent struggles in May have only served to highlight that. Despite a few absences in the lineup, however, these are the same guys who led the AL in nearly every team batting statistic in 2023. Corey Seager's recent tear might indicate the offense is about to snap out of its season-long doldrums.
2. Injured Pitchers Will Start Returning
The MASH unit of injured pitchers the club currently houses will soon start shrinking. And it should continue to shrink (knock on wood) throughout the summer.
Nathan Eovaldi could be back as soon as Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Dane Dunning returned last week. Jon Gray (groin strain) is eligible on June 6, Brock Burke (right-hand fracture) on June 12 and Cody Bradford (fractured rib) on June 13. Max Scherzer could be an option in June, and Tyler Mahle and Jacob deGrom are on track to return in July and August.
3. Josh Jung Only Weeks Away
Perhaps the missing link of the offense is third baseman Josh Jung. The All-Star was off to a great start before the baseball gods kicked him and all Rangers fans in the crotch with a hit-by-pitch broken wrist. Jung's bat has undoubtedly been missed in the heart of the Rangers' lineup. He's an integral bridge between the front and back end of the lineup that made an opposing pitcher's job much harder to navigate.
4. Rookies Will Rebound
Evan Carter's struggles against left-handed pitchers (.111 batting average) are concerning, but he sees the ball too well to continue to bat near .200 for the rest of the season. The calls by some fans to send him down to Triple-A seem rash. He'd do well to alter his approach at the plate to something simpler: See ball, drive ball. Sometimes, his ability to see pitches so well (Full-Count Carter, anyone?) appears too often to betray his natural ability to drive a pitch hard somewhere.
Same goes, to a large extent, for Wyatt Langford, who is likely to return from the injured list later this week. He also sees the ball so well that he's perhaps been too picky at the plate. Umpires haven't offered the rookie much respect, either. Langford has handled it well and, despite his .224 average, wasn't overmatched by MLB pitching, necessarily. He just never got in a groove before the injury. Nothing would shock me less than Langford going on a tear when he returns to the lineup.
5. AL West Remains Up For Grabs
Here's the good news: The Rangers are only three games back of the Mariners in the AL West standings. This is despite Texas' recent six-game losing streak and 12 losses in its past 15 games. However, the Astros are only a half-game behind the Rangers, so the summer could be a wild three-team race, just like in 2023. In fact, the A's and Angels aren't too far back either, but I don't see either of them keeping pace with the top three over the next four months.
As for the bad news? The AL West is unlikely to earn a wild card spot in the postseason if the current standings picture stays even remotely static. Six teams sit above the Rangers at the moment in the wild card standings.
