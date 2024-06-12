Texas Rangers Slugger Corey Seager Out Fifth Consecutive Game As He Returns To Face Team 'That Raised Me'
LOS ANGELES — Corey Seager is out of the Texas Rangers lineup for the fifth consecutive game with a left hamstring strain.
And if the slugger was going to return to action early, Tuesday's return to Dodgers Stadium would have been the place. Seager became a Major League star with the Dodgers, spending his first 10 MLB seasons here before signing with the Rangers before the 2022 season.
Seager, 30, who had to hold a media room press conference before Tuesday's series opener because of the interview requests, admitted it was a disappointment. It's his first game back at Dodgers Stadium (not counting the 2022 All-Star Game) since leaving the organization.
"Probably a little more just because it's the first time kind of thing," Seager said. "But other than that, you know, you're always trying to be out there."
Seager left Wednesday's game in the second inning after feeling tightness in his left hamstring running out an RBI single. Seager didn't receive an MRI and manager Bruce Brochy expected Seager to need a few games off. A few games turned into five, although Bochy said Seager is available Tuesday off the bench if necessary. That, however, is unlikely.
"Obviously, you want [the recovery] to always be faster than it is, but we're still in the middle of the season," Seager said. "You're trying not to miss an extended amount of time and [taking a few] extra days is what you need to not do that. It's a smart thing to do, even though it's not what you want to do."
Especially when you're back at Dodgers Stadium. Before the first pitch, Seager's Dodgers highlights were played on the video board and he was welcomed back to Dodgers Stadium to rousing cheers from Dodgers fans. Seager stepped out of the dugout to thank fans for the ovation.
"This organization kind of raised me. I was drafted here. They kind of made me the man I am today, taught me the game of baseball," he said. "I made a lot of friends, made a lot of buddies. A lot of good times out there. So all those memories kind of flashback as we're pulling in."
Bochy hopes his slugger is close.
"From the reports I'm getting, the way he's running [he's improving]," Bochy said. "He's still day to day. Could be tomorrow, could be two days. I can't answer that. But I will say he's getting close. It's good news for us."
