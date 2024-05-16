State Of The Staff: Texas Rangers Hope Injured Pitchers Start Rejoining Rotation Next Week
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers currently have 10 pitchers on the injured list, the most in the American League and second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Major Leagues.
The injuries have been so frequent its easy to lose track of who's available, who's close to returning, and who's still has a long way to go before rejoining the Rangers roster.
The Rangers take a season-high five-game losing streak into Wednesday's series finale against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field.
Manager Bruce Bochy is ready to see the club turn it around, and some healthy pitchers
"I'm hoping it starts tonight," Bochy said before Wednesday's game. "Let's go ahead and get this losing streak out of the way, get back on a roll here. It's always tough when you go through these things, but you've got to keep battling. That's all you can do. And these guys are doing that."
Texas Rangers Injured Pitchers
Here's a look at the status of eight injured Texas Rangers pitchers and when you can expect to see them back on the field:
1. Dane Dunning
The right-hander has been out with a right rotator cuff strain since May 8. He's available to come off the IL on Monday, and the Rangers hope he'll start the series opener in Philadelphia on Tuesday without making a rehab start in the minors.
2. Nathan Eovaldi
The Opening Day starter has been out since May 3 with a right groin strain. He's available for activation on Saturday, but it depends on his recovery. Bochy said Eovaldi aims to throw off a mound this weekend, so he's likely at least a week away from returning.
3. Josh Sborz
The reliever has been out with a right rotator cuff strain since May 9. It's his second stint on the IL with the injury. He's available to be activated as early as May 24 but will likely miss more than the 18 days he missed the first time on the IL to ensure the strain has healed.
4. Max Scherzer
The three-time Cy Young winner won't be available until at least May 27. His recovery from December back surgery was progressing well (even ahead of schedule), as he was one rehab start from joining the rotation in late April. Unrelated thumb soreness, however, has turned into a nerve issue that has run up his right arm to his neck. An MRI has cleared any structural issues, but he was moved to the 60-day IL before Wednesday's game because he likely won't be ready for several weeks.
5. Cody Bradford
It's still unclear how much time the left-hander needs to recover from a fractured rib. He's been on the IL since April 14 after he left a start with a lower back strain. An MRI later discovered a fractured rib. He is throwing but has yet to pitch off a mound, which Bochy said could happen this week. Bradford is unlikely to be ready until mid-June.
6. Brock Burke
The reliever broke his right hand after punching a door at Minute Maid Park after a rough outing. His IL stint isn't up until June 12, but he's likely further away than that.
7. Tyler Mahle
The right-hander the Rangers acquired in the offseason has yet to throw a meaningful pitch for the club. He's progressing well from his Tommy John surgery recovering and is expected to join the rotation in July.
8. Jacob deGrom
The two-time Cy Young winner is recovering from June Tommy John surgery and isn't expected to rejoin the rotation until August.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
