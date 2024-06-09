Nathan Eovaldi Keeps Texas Rangers Historic Pitching Run Going, Offense Strikes Early To Beat San Francisco Giants
ARLINGTON — One of the more unfortunate aspects of the Texas Rangers recent offensive struggles — besides the losses — is the wasted historic run by Rangers starters.
Nathan Eovaldi kept it going on the pitching side, and the Rangers bats woke up for five early runs to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2 Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers prevented a sweep by taking the finale for the second consecutive series. They went 2-4 on their homestand. Texas opens a three-game set against the Dodgers at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Eovaldi held the Giants to two runs on five hits and a walk and struck out five over seven innings.
It's the 21st consecutive game a Rangers starting pitcher has held the opponent to three or fewer earned runs. It's the longest such streak in Rangers history and the second-longest run in franchise history (including Washington Senators). The only longer stretch was a 25-game span by the Senators from Aug. 28-Sept. 22, 1967.
It's tied for the second-longest stretch this season behind the New York Yankees' 22-game stretch rom May 12-June 5. The Seattle Mariners have also had a 21-game stretch.
Three thoughts from Sunday's game
1. Wyatt Langford Grooving
Wyatt Langford has 10 hits and six RBI since returning from the injured list on May 28. The rookie was 2 for 4 with a standup triple and two-run single in the first inning on Sunday.
2. Rested Semien
Maybe Marcus Semien will agree to more days off. Since manager Bruce Bochy gave Semien his first day off since May 2022, he has reached base in nine consecutive games and hit safely in eight of the nine, including a two-run homer in the second inning on Sunday. Semien had played in 349 consecutive games (third-longest in club history) before sitting on May 29. He's batting near .360 with two homers and three RBI since. Semien was hit by a pitch in the helmet in the first inning but stayed in the game.
3. Up Next
The Rangers are off Monday before starting a three-game set Tuesday at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. Texas has yet to announce its rotation, but Dane Dunning will likely start Tuesday, followed by Jon Gray on Wednesday.
