Texas Rangers Activate Starting Pitcher From Injured List
The Texas Rangers are getting some good news in the pitching department. Right-hander Dane Dunning has been activated off the 15-day injured list.
In a related move, right-hander Cole Winn was optioned to the Triple-A Round Rock Express.
Dunning, one of the breakout stars during the World Series run last season, was placed on the injured list with a right rotator cuff strain on May 8. The injury wasn’t thought to be too serious at the time, but Dunning had to be shut down.
He threw a bullpen session Sunday with hopes of being activated during the Rangers’ current road trip. Texas faces the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday with Andrew Heaney (0-5, 4.43) in the hill opposite Zack Wheeler (5-5, 2.52).
Dunning, who did not go on a rehab assignment, posted a 4.10 ERA over his first seven starts. He ranked among staff leaders in starts (tied for first with seven), strikeouts (second, 43) and innings (third, 37 1/3) at the time of his injury.
Winn had a 6.91 ERA over 11 relief appearances after being called up to make his MLB debut on April 14. He allowed two earned runs over 1 1/3 innings in his most recent appearance Tuesday at Philadelphia.
Nathan Eovaldi, also on the IL, threw a bullpen Sunday. His activation date is less clear.
Texas is without three starting pitchers who are on the 60-day injured list — Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle.
