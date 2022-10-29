Skip to main content

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Cole Ragans

The former first-round pick finally broke in with the Texas Rangers, but he wasn't able to pick up that first Major League win.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Cole Ragans

Statistics for 2022: Ragans went 0-3 with a 4.95 ERA in nine games (all starts). He pitched 40 innings, gave up 43 hits and 24 runs (22 earned), six home runs and 16 walks. He struck out 27. Opponents hit .272 against him and he had a 1.48 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Ragans started the season with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders. On June 14, the Rangers promoted him to Triple-A Round Rock. On Aug. 4, the Rangers called him up to make his Major League debut. Ragans went on the 15-day injured list with a left calf strain on Aug. 26 (retroactive to Aug. 23) and returned on Sept. 7. He went back on the IL on Oct. 3 with the same injury and ended the season there.

Season Summary: Ragans went nearly three years without throwing a pitch after he was the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2016. That was due to two Tommy John surgeries and the 2020 minor-league season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, he burned through every level of the Rangers’ system in 2021 and 2022. In his first month in Round Rock, he was the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week. With Frisco and Round Rock he went 8-5 record with a 3.04 ERA 18 games. Once the Rangers promoted him to Arlington, the intent was to give Ragans a full go. He pitched like a rookie, honestly. He had trouble in the areas that you would expect — getting veteran hitters out, getting out of significant jams and giving up a high batting average. But, he reached five innings in four starts, including his final three. In his last two starts he gave up four hits and one run in each start.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Andy Ibanez
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Andy Ibanez

The third baseman started the season with the Rangers but finished the season in the minor leagues.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young (left) along with managing partner and majority owner Ray Davis (right) presents new team manager Bruce Bochy his Rangers jersey during a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Re-Calibration: In With Old, Out With New

Bruce Bochy's old tricks, Jerry Jones' updated Rolodex, Luka Doncic's blind brilliance and the biggest sporting event in the history of DFW, all in this week's sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt
Sep 16, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) reacts after hitting a two-run home runa gainst the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Four Rangers Are Silver Slugger Finalists

Nathaniel Lowe, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia are up for the batting award.

By Matthew Postins

Contract Status: Ragans is still, by service time, a rookie and under team control for the foreseeable future.

What’s next: Now the hard part starts. Ragans earned his shot with the Rangers. Now he has to work to keep it. The Rangers are set to add some veteran starting pitching this offseason. That will be Ragans’ competition for a roster spot in 2023.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Cole Ragans

The former first-round pick finally broke in with the Texas Rangers, but he wasn't able to pick up that first Major League win.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Cole Ragans

Statistics for 2022: Ragans went 0-3 with a 4.95 ERA in nine games (all starts). He pitched 40 innings, gave up 43 hits and 24 runs (22 earned), six home runs and 16 walks. He struck out 27. Opponents hit .272 against him and he had a 1.48 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Ragans started the season with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders. On June 14, the Rangers promoted him to Triple-A Round Rock. On Aug. 4, the Rangers called him up to make his Major League debut. Ragans went on the 15-day injured list with a left calf strain on Aug. 26 (retroactive to Aug. 23) and returned on Sept. 7. He went back on the IL on Oct. 3 with the same injury and ended the season there.

Season Summary: Ragans went nearly three years without throwing a pitch after he was the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2016. That was due to two Tommy John surgeries and the 2020 minor-league season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, he burned through every level of the Rangers’ system in 2021 and 2022. In his first month in Round Rock, he was the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week. With Frisco and Round Rock he went 8-5 record with a 3.04 ERA 18 games. Once the Rangers promoted him to Arlington, the intent was to give Ragans a full go. He pitched like a rookie, honestly. He had trouble in the areas that you would expect — getting veteran hitters out, getting out of significant jams and giving up a high batting average. But, he reached five innings in four starts, including his final three. In his last two starts he gave up four hits and one run in each start.

Contract Status: Ragans is still, by service time, a rookie and under team control for the foreseeable future.

What’s next: Now the hard part starts. Ragans earned his shot with the Rangers. Now he has to work to keep it. The Rangers are set to add some veteran starting pitching this offseason. That will be Ragans’ competition for a roster spot in 2023.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Andy Ibanez
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Andy Ibanez

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young (left) along with managing partner and majority owner Ray Davis (right) presents new team manager Bruce Bochy his Rangers jersey during a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Re-Calibration: In With Old, Out With New

By Richie Whitt
Sep 16, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) reacts after hitting a two-run home runa gainst the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Four Rangers Are Silver Slugger Finalists

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Dustin Harris

By Matthew Postins
Sep 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) runs to second base after hitting a one-run RBI double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Adolis Garcia

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young (left) along with managing partner and majority owner Ray Davis (right) presents new team manager Bruce Bochy his Rangers jersey during a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Inside Rangers' Courtship of Bruce Bochy

By Matthew Postins
Jul 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis in a suite during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Owner on Free Agency: 'We'll Be Competitive'

By Matthew Postins
Cole Winn
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Cole Winn

By Matthew Postins