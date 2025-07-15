Texas Rangers Aim To Solve Road Woes As Wild Card Race Stays Within Reach
Any professional team is typically not going to perform to the same level as they do when they play at home. However, those who separate themselves from the rest won't let it hinder their season.
At first glance, the easiest category to spot an issue with for the Texas Rangers is their away record, where they are 21-30 overall, which is by far the worst in their division, the American League West. There are only two teams in the AL with worse away records: the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox.
It looks like the Rangers have possibly addressed some of those issues, though. Since June 1, Texas has gone 5-2-1 in away series, including a series that they outscored the Twins 34-13 in, as well as a series against their in-state rivals.
They were 8-7 on the road in June and are 5-5 in July so far. Both are well above their current away game average.
Most of their month of July has been on the road. They haven't won a series just yet, but split a four-game stretch with the Los Angeles Angels and are deadlocked with the Houston Astros currently.
Texas's home game stretch is what is keeping them in the hunt for their postseason birth. The Astros are the only team in their division with a better record. They sit at 47-49 and are nearing a .500 record and hunting for their 50th win on the season.
Two of the AL wild card spots are now owned by the AL-East division: the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. The Rangers are chasing down the Seattle Mariners, who are second in the AL West at 50-45.
After the All-Star break, they will stay home in Arlington for a solid stretch as they try to make ground in their postseason push.
The Rangers are only three games back in the wild card race, even though they are fourth in their division. It seems unlikely that they will overtake the Houston Astros for the division title, but if they can continue to work on their away game performance, they have a shot at making it into the postseason.
