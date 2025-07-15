Multiple Extra-Inning Contests Put Unneeded Stress on This Rangers Unit
The Texas Rangers and their fans can breathe a sigh of relief now that the All-Star break is here.
It's been a ride getting to this point, with the positives of seeing an elite starting one-two tandem but the frustration of not pairing that with competent offense.
Yet, after everything the first half of the season brought, the Rangers find themselves on the doorstep of a Wild Card berth despite not playing close to their ceiling.
More News: Rangers Ace Jacob deGrom Replaced on AL All-Star Team by Royals Reliever
There's hope a switch can be flipped and Texas looks more like the 2023 version of themselves compared to what they have been for the better part of the last decade. But based on what has transpired this year, it's hard to expect that.
Perhaps the main positive that comes from All-Star week arriving is that everyone -- the team and fanbase -- can take a break from the rollercoaster that has been repeated extra innings games.
More News: Rangers Select Third Baseman Gavin Fien With Pick No.12 in 2025 MLB Draft
In 18 contests to close out the first half, seven of them went past nine frames.
That is a ridiculously high amount, and it's placed some unneeded stress on the arms of their relief staff.
"Their bullpen has thrown the fifth-most innings (147 2/3) among AL relief staffs since June 1 and had to eat 40 2/3 innings since the start of July alone. It didn't impact their production (their 2.86 ERA since the start of June is the best in baseball) but it did impact their availability," wrote Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required).
More News: Rangers Skipper 'Happy' Jacob deGrom Pulled Out of All-Star Game
The good news is the Rangers are still in a good spot with their bullpen.
Through the first half of the season, they have thrown just the 16th-most innings in Major League Baseball, giving them plenty of gas left in the tank for the remainder of the schedule.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.