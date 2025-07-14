Rangers Star Marcus Semien Accomplished a Notable Feat With His Latest Homer
Marcus Semian has been part of the Texas Rangers since 2022, and he has proven to be one of their best sluggers.
He’s not having a career-best showcase by any means this season, but he just joined an exclusive group after he hit his 250th career home run.
Jared Sandler, TV and radio broadcaster for the Rangers, shared that Semien is now the 18th primary infield player in Major League Baseball history to achieve this milestone.
That is an impressive feat, and signals exactly how good he has been during his 13-year big league career.
Semien achieved this mark against the Ranger's archrival Houston Astros in the final game before the All-Star break.
Texas is hoping their slugging infielder is beginning to turn his season around. Over the last seven contest, he's slashing .286/.364/.607 with three homers, seven RBI and 10 runs score.
He now has 12 long balls on the year, which is the fourth-best on the team, to go with 49 RBI, which is second-best for the Rangers.
His best season with Texas came in 2023 when he slashed .276/.348/.478 with 29 home runs and 100 RBI -- the third- and second-most in those categories he's ever produced in a singular campaign.
Since signing with the Rangers, he has wracked up 90 homers and 306 RBI.
Semien made his MLB debut at the end of the 2013 season for the Chicago White Sox where he stayed until 2015. He then was traded to the Athletics, where the majority of his career was spent before he signed a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Arguably the best he's every played was with the Blue Jay in 2021. He slashed .265/.334/.538 with a career highs in home runs (45) and RBI (102).
On his career he’s wracked up 788 RBI to go with his 250 homers. His slash line in nearly 1,600 career games is .254/.322/.437.
Semien is a former sixth-round pick of the White Sox at 201st overall.
Now, with his latest homer, he is etched into the history books forever.
