Rangers Eyeing Miguel Andujar as Offseason Addition After Breakout Year

The Texas Rangers are looking for affordable options to bolster their roster for 2026. One name on their radar is Miguel Andujar, who just posted his best season since his rookie campaign with the Yankees.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that Andujar is drawing interest from multiple teams. The Rangers are among six clubs in the mix, alongside the Padres, Cardinals, Reds, Cubs, and Athletics.

Andujar split the 2025 season between Oakland and Cincinnati, appearing in 94 games. He hit .318 with a .822 OPS and posted a 125 OPS+, his highest mark since finishing second in the 2018 American League Rookie of the Year voting. The 30-year-old added 10 home runs and 44 RBI while posting a 14.4% strikeout rate.

The Dominican slugger played 60 games with the Athletics before getting dealt to the Reds at the trade deadline. He batted .359 with four home runs in 34 games after the trade. His performance down the stretch helped Cincinnati reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

That kind of production comes at a price Texas can afford. President of baseball operations Chris Young made clear the team won't approach the competitive balance tax and is focused on trimming payroll. Andujar made $3 million last season and is projected to command a modest multi-year deal somewhere in the $5-8 million annual range.

Where Andujar Fits the Rangers' Needs

The Rangers have several roster questions heading into 2026, particularly at the corner infield spots and designated hitter. Jake Burger struggled in his first season with Texas, hitting .236 with limited value. Josh Jung dealt with injuries throughout the year. Joc Pederson carries an $18.5 million salary for 2026 after hitting just .181 last season.

Andujar offers versatility. He started games at left field, first base, and third base in 2025. Defense isn't his calling card, but his ability to fill multiple positions gives manager Skip Schumaker options as the team prioritizes offensive improvements.

His contact skills align with the team's new offensive philosophy. The Rangers ranked 20th and 26th in on-base percentage the past two seasons. Andujar's .352 OBP in 2025 is what they're looking for. The right-handed bat would also give them platoon options against left-handed pitching.

The Rangers have been reshaping their roster through trades and minor signings rather than big-money free agent additions. They swapped Marcus Semien for Brandon Nimmo and signed Danny Jansen, Chris Martin, Alexis Diaz, and Tyler Alexander. All of those moves fit within the team's budget constraints this offseason. Andujar would be another piece in that puzzle.

Competition for him is stiff. Cincinnati brought him in at the deadline and watched him thrive. The Cubs and Cardinals are both looking for affordable right-handed bats. San Diego could view him as bench depth. Whether Texas can land him depends on how aggressively the other suitors pursue a player who just reminded everyone why the Yankees once viewed him as untouchable.

