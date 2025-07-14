Rangers First-Round Pick Could Become Star With Elite Hitting Ability
It has been a disappointing first half of the season for the Texas Rangers, who entering the All-Star break below the .500 mark.
After winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers have headed in the wrong direction since.
In 2024, the team failed to make the playoffs with injuries being a major storyline. And so far in 2025, the results on the field haven't been much different.
This year, the Rangers have featured a very talented rotation led by a healthy Jacob deGrom. The former two-time National League Cy Young winner has been fantastic, but the offense has really struggled.
It’s hard to predict the direction they take at the trade deadline, but if they remain under .500, it would be logical for them to become sellers.
While the front office will be busy before that point, they checked off an important box when it came to Day 1 of the 2025 MLB draft on Sunday night.
With the selection of Gavin Fien at No. 12 overall, Texas could have a new star on their hands.
Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the latest first-round pick for the Rangers, and he has high hopes about what he can become.
“The Rangers are betting that the 2024 version is the real Fien. I am, too. He’ll end up at third base, and I think he’ll end up a star because of his bat.”
At just 18 years old, he’s got excellent size already for his age and is projected to be a third baseman. What makes him such a strong prospect is largely because of his ability to make an impact at the plate.
In 2024, it appeared like Fien was going to be one of the first batters taken in this class, but a down campaign in 2025 cooled some of those expectations. However, this could be a nice spot for the Rangers to buy low on a prospect coming off a down season.
The young infielder was ranked 22nd by MLB Pipeline, so on paper this is a bit of a reach based on those metrics. However, he has the upside to be one of the best hitters in the draft if he performs like he did in 2024.
Texas is a team that is in need of some offense, and while he won’t have an impact this year or in the next few, he could be a staple in the infield down the road.
