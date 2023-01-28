The Texas Rangers also announced the official signings of Ian Kennedy and Reyes Moronta.

The Texas Rangers made official five more players signed to minor-league contracts as they continue to build their roster for spring training.

The agreements on deals for two right-handed pitchers, Ian Kennedy and Reyes Moronta, were previously reported.

The other three deals announced on Friday were with left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy, and outfielders Clint (Jackson) Frazier and Travis Jankowski.

The deals include invitations to Major League Spring Training.

Kennedy announced his agreement with the Rangers on Instagram on Thursday night. The 38-year-old reliever was with the Rangers in 2021, where he saved 16 games and had a 2.51 ERA before the Rangers traded him to Philadelphia as part of the Kyle Gibson deal.

In 16 MLB seasons Kennedy is 104-113 with 66 saves, a 4.14 ERA and 1,754 strikeouts. His best season was in 2011 with Arizona when he went 21-4 with a 2.88 ERA and finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting.

Moronta, 30, went 2-2 with two saves and a 4.30 ERA in 39 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona in 2022. He broke in with the San Francisco Giants in 2017 and played three seasons for current Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. He has a career 10-11 record and three saves with a 3.02 ERA.

Duffy, 34, is a long-time starter with Kansas City, where he spent 11 seasons with the Royals and helped them win the 2015 World Series. He went 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA in 2022 and his career record is 68-68 record with a 3.95 ERA and 1,048 strikeouts.

Frazier, 28, hit .216 in 19 games with the Chicago Cubs in 2022. The six-year veteran is a career .238 hitter with 44 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, and 98 RBI.

Jankowski, 31, hit .164 in 44 games with the New York Mets and Seattle last season. The former first-round pick has a career .236 batting average with nine home runs, 54 RBI, and 72 stolen bases.

Pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 15, with position players to follow by Feb. 20.

The Spring Training game schedule starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex shared with the Royals.

The Rangers wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

