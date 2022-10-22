Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Yeison Morrobel

The Rangers paid nearly $2 million to sign Yeidon Morrobel out of the Dominican Republic just two years ago.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 15: OF Yeison Morrobel, Down East Wood Ducks (Low Class-A)

Statistics for 2022: Batted .315/.391/.455/.846 in 49 games and 178 at-bats. He had 56 hits, scored 34 runs, collected 81 total bases, had 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 rBI. He walked 20 times, struck out 40 times, stole seven bases and was caught stealing six times.

Season Transactions: Morrobel started the 2022 season with the Arizona Complex League Rangers on June 6. He was assigned to Down East on Aug. 28.

Season Summary: In his first season stateside, Morrobel started with the rookie league ACL team and he put up great numbers, including a .329 batting average, three home runs and 21 RBI. With the end of the ACL season, he was transferred to Down East to get in a few extra games. He played seven games, hit .231 and drove in three runs.

Path Through the Organization: The Rangers wanted Morrobel so much that they shelled out $1.8 million to sign him. With that, he became the top international player the Rangers signed in 2020 and 2021. With that financial windfall, the Luperon, Dominican Republic, native stayed in his home country to play in the Dominican Summer League and batted .270/.395/.411 with 18 extra-base hits and eight steals in 51 games.

What’s next: The Rangers could deploy him to Dominican League Winter Ball before bringing him back for spring training in 2023. He’s not a 40-man roster candidate, but he’ll likely start next season at Down East.

