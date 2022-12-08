Red Sox Lose Out On Longtime Star Shortstop Xander Bogaerts To Padres

The Boston Red Sox got the worst news possible Wednesday night.

Boston kicked off the day Wednesday by making its biggest moves of the offseason to date inking deals with three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen and Japanese star outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year deal worth $90 million.

The day didn't end as well as it began for Boston as late Wednesday night longtime Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts reportedly agreed to a mammoth 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

At one point during the day Wednesday, it sounded like the Red Sox were nearing a deal to retain the four-time All-Star, but at the end of the day San Diego offered a deal that Bogaerts couldn't turn down.

Bogaerts was the player on Boston's roster that played on the team's 2013 World Series-winning squad. The 30-year-old broke made his Major League Baseball debut with Boston during the 2013 season playing in 18 games in the regular season. He played a much larger role during the team's insane run to the championship -- including playing in all six games of the World Series.

Since making his debut, Bogaerts developed into a bonafide star and helped lead the team to another World Series title in 2018.

Bogaerts leaves a massive hole in not only the Boston lineup, but more so the clubhouse. He developed into the unquestioned leader of the team and without him, the Red Sox are going to have a lot of work to do.

Boston will face off against Bogaerts for the first time on May 19 when the Red Sox hit the road to take on the Padres at Petco Park.

