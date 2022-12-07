Skip to main content

Red Sox Reportedly In 'Heavy Discussion' With Star Shortstop Xander Bogaerts On New Deal

Wednesday could be a huge day for Red Sox Nation

The Boston Red Sox may get their man after all.

Boston has said since the end of the disappointing 2022 season that re-signing four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts was the team's top priority but many have wondered if that actually was the case.

Until Wednesday, Boston hadn't made any progress on a deal with the shortstop and there have been conflicting reports on whether or not a deal actually could be reached between the two sides.

While no deal has been agreed to at the moment, things are looking up for Red Sox Nation as the Red Sox and Bogaerts reportedly are in "heavy discussion" on a new deal, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.  

Heyman isn't the only MLB insider who has shared positive updates between the Red Sox and Bogaerts as the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham joined in mentioning that "momentum" has been made on a new deal for the shortstop. 

The Boston Sports Journal's Sean McAdam took the news a step further with a report from a team official who said the team would get a deal done. 

While no deal has been agreed to at the moment, things certainly are looking up. Wednesday could be a massive day for Boston if it is able to agree to terms with Bogaerts to go along with the signing of three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen.

Stay tuned.

